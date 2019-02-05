|
Alan F. Manowiecki
Clifton - Alan F. Manowiecki, 60, passed away on February 3, 2019. Born in Passaic, he was a lifelong resident of Clifton. Alan was a self-employed mason, and a former parishioner of the Transfiguration of Our Lord PNCC, Wallington.
Loving brother of Andrea Coroneos and her late husband John of Hopatcong, and Diane Polito and her husband Michael of Lyndhurst. Cherished uncle of Alexandra, Johnathan, and Nicholas Coroneos, Lisa Hayward and her husband Tim, Dina Tirgrath and her husband Rich, and Michael Polito.
Funeral Wednesday 9:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 11:00 AM at the Transfiguration of Our Lord PNCC, Wallington. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visiting today 4-8 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in Alan's memory to Spojnia, Inc., Bishop Hodur Recreation Center, 1002 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com