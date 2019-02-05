Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
9:45 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Transfiguration of Our Lord PNCC
Wallington, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Manowiecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan F. Manowiecki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alan F. Manowiecki Obituary
Alan F. Manowiecki

Clifton - Alan F. Manowiecki, 60, passed away on February 3, 2019. Born in Passaic, he was a lifelong resident of Clifton. Alan was a self-employed mason, and a former parishioner of the Transfiguration of Our Lord PNCC, Wallington.

Loving brother of Andrea Coroneos and her late husband John of Hopatcong, and Diane Polito and her husband Michael of Lyndhurst. Cherished uncle of Alexandra, Johnathan, and Nicholas Coroneos, Lisa Hayward and her husband Tim, Dina Tirgrath and her husband Rich, and Michael Polito.

Funeral Wednesday 9:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 11:00 AM at the Transfiguration of Our Lord PNCC, Wallington. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visiting today 4-8 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations made in Alan's memory to Spojnia, Inc., Bishop Hodur Recreation Center, 1002 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information