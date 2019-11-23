Services
Alan Fred Forziati Obituary
Alan Fred Forziati

Fort Lee - Forziati, Alan Fred, of Fort Lee, New Jersey died on November 20, 2019 at the age of 77. Alan was hard working and enjoyed all activities outdoors, included boating, skiing, flying and motorcycle riding. He loved his pets, food & wine as well as spending time with friends and family. He had a unique sense of humor and was loved by his lifelong friends and his family. He is survived by wife Geraldine, and children Alan(deceased), Lara and husband Chris Wengiel, Lisa and husband Doug Stern and grandchildren Megan Forziati, Tylar Wengiel, Zachary & Isabella Stern, Cameron & Delaney Forziati. Memorial Service will be held Sunday, December 8th, 1-3PM at the Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Donations may be sent to Monmouth County ASPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown NJ 07724. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
