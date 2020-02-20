|
|
Alan Golub
The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Alan Golub, who passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Brother Golub was initiated into Local Union 164 in 1980, and was an IBEW member for 40 years, living in New York, New York. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 23rd at 11:00 am at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, 150 Route 4 East, Paramus, New Jersey. Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Fairview, New Jersey. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.
Fraternally,
Thomas J. Sullivan
President