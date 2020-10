Or Copy this URL to Share

Paterson - Alan H. Brant a lifelong resident of Paterson passed on after a lengthy illness. Alan is survived by his brother, Peter Brant (Paterson, NJ) and his sister Claire Brant (North Las Vegas, NV). Funeral services are private. Arrangements by Scillieri Arnold Funeral Home Paterson, NJ









