Alan H. Rozman
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan H. Rozman

Alan H. Rozman: April 30, 1935 (Brooklyn, NY) to April 29, 2020 (Guttenberg, NJ); also citizen of Manhattan, The Bronx, Queens & River Edge NJ; Short-Centerfielder ("I Got it!"); Pinochle and Craps Lover; Avid Book Reader; Giants/Yankees/Rangers/Knicks Fan; a dry & witty w/sprinkle of quirky humorist who was a movie enthusiast & a mayo, Diet Sunkist and pineapple aficionado; Stuyvesant High, City College of NY and NYU Graduate; Structural Engineer (WL^2/8); Math Wizard; Army Reservist; Business Co-Owner; Basketball Player and Coach to his 3 Kids for Baseball, Basketball & Softball; Traveler who was giddy for Maine lobster and a Rock Star to Family & Friends in the Netherlands, Austria & the USA; better in smaller groups; Devoted Husband for 48 years who sat at his wife's side for 3 years at Assisted Living from 12pm-8pm every day; Fiercely Intelligent, Generous, Family Man who loved, and was loved by his wife, children, grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends & others. "Houdoe". "Viva Zapata". You're DEEPLY missed already! Funeral arrangements under the direction of Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home. All services are private due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
1601 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-1202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved