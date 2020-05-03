Alan H. Rozman



Alan H. Rozman: April 30, 1935 (Brooklyn, NY) to April 29, 2020 (Guttenberg, NJ); also citizen of Manhattan, The Bronx, Queens & River Edge NJ; Short-Centerfielder ("I Got it!"); Pinochle and Craps Lover; Avid Book Reader; Giants/Yankees/Rangers/Knicks Fan; a dry & witty w/sprinkle of quirky humorist who was a movie enthusiast & a mayo, Diet Sunkist and pineapple aficionado; Stuyvesant High, City College of NY and NYU Graduate; Structural Engineer (WL^2/8); Math Wizard; Army Reservist; Business Co-Owner; Basketball Player and Coach to his 3 Kids for Baseball, Basketball & Softball; Traveler who was giddy for Maine lobster and a Rock Star to Family & Friends in the Netherlands, Austria & the USA; better in smaller groups; Devoted Husband for 48 years who sat at his wife's side for 3 years at Assisted Living from 12pm-8pm every day; Fiercely Intelligent, Generous, Family Man who loved, and was loved by his wife, children, grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends & others. "Houdoe". "Viva Zapata". You're DEEPLY missed already! Funeral arrangements under the direction of Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home. All services are private due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.









