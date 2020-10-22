Alan Hepner



Alan Hepner, 83, passed away on October 20th, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. Beloved Husband of Susan Hepner. Devoted father of William Hepner (Heather Hepner), Shari Tuckman (David Tuckman) & Step Father to Lonny Siegel and Bret Siegel. Loving Grandfather of 6 grandchildren. Dear Brother of Evelyn Kagen & Jeffry Hepner. Alan was born in 1937 in New York, New York & served his country in the US Navy. Alan's memory will live on through his loving family. A family graveside service will be held at Cedar Park Cemetery on October 23rd. Services held under the direction of Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, 402 Park St, Hackensack NJ (201) 489-3800.









