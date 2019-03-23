|
Alan John Anderson
Saddle River - Alan John Anderson, passed away peacefully Sunday night March 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born May 28, 1955 in Englewood, NJ. He is survived by his mother, 4 siblings and their spouses and 5 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 10 AM - 1 PM with a service beginning at 1 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ 07446. A repast will follow from 3 PM - 6 PM at the Ramsey County Club, 105 Lakeside Dr., Ramsey. Flowers or donations to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, www.bcrf.org, or The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, www.alzdiscovery.org. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.