William G Basralian Funeral Service
Alan Kasper

Oradell - Alan Kasper, of Oradell, passed away on February 22, 2020, at the age of 80.

A proud veteran, he served in the National Guard. He worked for many years as an auto mechanic, before retiring.

Son of the late Emil and Elizabeth Kasper. Survived by his cousins Gail Hayman, Warren Heede, Helen Bagwell, Gary Bagwell, Carolyn Duke, Barbara Reichard, Richard Carlock, Susan Walker, and extended family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He was laid to rest with his parents at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ.
