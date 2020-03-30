Resources
Teaneck - Alan L. Krumholz, of Teaneck, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

An accomplished trial lawyer for over 64 years, Alan will always be known by clients and opponents alike as a zealous advocate for the underprivileged and disenfranchised. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Alan had a passion for art, history, travel, and those miserable Jets. He also had a deep and abiding love for the law, which he saw as vehicle to help those most in need. Those he helped over the decades are far too numerous to mention, and his impact on the law itself will last for decades.

But most of all, he was a deeply caring man, hopelessly devoted to his wife of 45 years, Barbara, his children, David, Paula (Michael), Josh (Patty), Mark (Rebecca) and Ira (Kendra), and his grandchildren, Mollie, Sarah, Rebecca, Julia, Sam, Zach and Ethan. He will be greatly missed by those that he has touched. Due to the current health crisis, there will be only a closed graveside service.

A Celebration of Alan's Life will be held at a later date for all to pay and share condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anti-Defamation League, www.adl.org, and Englewood Hospital, www.englewoodhealth.org.
