Alan Mark Alexander
Alan Mark Alexander

Fair Lawn - Alan Mark Alexander, a lifelong resident of Fair Lawn, New Jersey, died on March 20, 2020 at the age of 69 at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Most recently he resided at CareOne at The Cupola nursing home in Paramus, New Jersey. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Marianne and Jim Daily, two grandsons James Christopher and William Patrick Daily and one great-grandson Carter Thomas Daily. Donations may be made in his name to the Humane Society of Bergen County at 221 Stuyvesant Avenue, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
