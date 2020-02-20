|
Alan Martin Golub
New York City - Alan Martin Golub, of New York City, born on May 17th, 1959 in Jersey City, New Jersey, passed away suddenly, February 19th, at the age of 60. Proud 3rd generation owner of Modern Electric, Co. in Clifton, NJ. Alan loved his family and was an avid reader. Alan was brilliant, incredibly generous and possessed a robust sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He enjoyed traveling the world, Maui, playing golf, food, music and art. Son of Rheba and Murray Golub, loving father to Jamie (Layna), Alyssa and Chelsea, brother to Lori Hartman (Keith) and Rhonda (Mark) Golub. Wonderful life partner of Sandi Pleeter. Devoted, passionate boss to his employees. He was loved and admired by many. He will be sorely missed and never forgotten. Funeral services will be held at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel (Paramus, NJ) on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by burial service at Mt. Moriah Cemetery (Fairview, NJ). For further information, please visit: www.Schoems.com.