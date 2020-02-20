Services
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Moriah Cemetery
Fairview, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Golub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Martin Golub

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Martin Golub Obituary
Alan Martin Golub

New York City - Alan Martin Golub, of New York City, born on May 17th, 1959 in Jersey City, New Jersey, passed away suddenly, February 19th, at the age of 60. Proud 3rd generation owner of Modern Electric, Co. in Clifton, NJ. Alan loved his family and was an avid reader. Alan was brilliant, incredibly generous and possessed a robust sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He enjoyed traveling the world, Maui, playing golf, food, music and art. Son of Rheba and Murray Golub, loving father to Jamie (Layna), Alyssa and Chelsea, brother to Lori Hartman (Keith) and Rhonda (Mark) Golub. Wonderful life partner of Sandi Pleeter. Devoted, passionate boss to his employees. He was loved and admired by many. He will be sorely missed and never forgotten. Funeral services will be held at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel (Paramus, NJ) on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by burial service at Mt. Moriah Cemetery (Fairview, NJ). For further information, please visit: www.Schoems.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -