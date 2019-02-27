Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Alan Weisman
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist R.C. Church
Hillsdale, NJ
View Map
Hillsdale - Alan Randolph Weisman, 68, formerly of Hillsdale, NJ, passed away on Thursday February 21, 2019 in his apartment in Hackensack, NJ. He had a prolific career as a journalist, writing and directing stories for 60 Minutes, Sports Illustrated, and CBS Sunday Morning. He published two books and spent the later half of his career teaching and lecturing. He is survived by his son Daniel, his daughter Diana, his wife Jeanne, his brother Kenneth, and his mother Olympia. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday, March 1st from 5PM-9PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Alan's life will be held at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Hillsdale, NJ, Saturday March, 2nd at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alan's name can be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey. Becker-funeralhome.com
