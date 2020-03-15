|
Alan Steven Eliscu
Fair Lawn - Eliscu, Alan Steven, of Fair Lawn, NJ, formerly of the Bronx, NY, passed away March 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Renee; loving father of Scott & Laura Eliscu, Allison & Andrew Goodman, Matthew Eliscu & Christine Burri; cherished grandfather of Addison, Benjamin, Jacob, and Nora. After his first career as the founder and president of a systems software consulting company, Alan found his true calling as an adjunct professor of computer science at Bergen Community College. Services March 16, 2020 at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Temple Beth Shalom of Fair Lawn. Shiva to be held at the family home.Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ .