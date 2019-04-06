|
|
Dr. Alan W. Sugarman
Paramus - Dr. Alan W. Sugarman died in Paramus, New Jersey on March 17, 2019. He was an extraordinary father, husband, and distinguished educator who provided love and leadership throughout his life. He touched the lives of thousands of students, teachers and families as he encouraged and inspired students to pursue their passions and make the most of their lives.
Dr. Sugarman was born on September 26, 1924 in Dorchester, Massachusetts. In 1947, Alan married Ruth Wallace of Wolfeboro, NH and they had six children together. In 1974, Alan married Alice Stanlea. He also leaves nine grandchildren, two stepchildren, and two great grandchildren.
After military service in World War II, Dr. Sugarman enjoyed a long and distinguished career as a teacher, principal and administrator. He served two long and successful tenures as Superintendent of Schools in Bohemia, NY and Fort Lee, NJ. He also taught widely at the college level.
A service to celebrate Dr. Sugarman's long, remarkable and wonderful life will be held on Saturday, April 13th from 2:00 - 4:30 at Villa Amalfi, 793 Palisade Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com