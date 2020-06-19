Alban R. Albert



Wyckoff - Albert, Alban Roberts ("Al"), 93, a 65-year resident of Wyckoff passed away on May 24. Al was a devoted family man, teacher and accomplished artist. He was born in Paramus, the son of William and Harriet (Roberts) Albert. An older brother, William, predeceased him in 2009 and a younger sister, Marilen, predeceased him in 1980. He leaves a son Kenneth Albert of Palm Springs, CA.; and two daughters Heidi Gilmore (Jack) of Millis, MA. and Karen Gardner (Steve) of Wynnewood, PA. along with seven grandchildren. In 1944, Al enlisted in the Army and served in World War II, in the Philippines. A graduate of the Mechanics and Tradesmen's Institute in NYC, and with additional studies at Pratt Institute, Al worked in commercial design and advertising in NYC. He also taught oil painting at the Paterson YWCA, where he met his future wife, Sue Phillips. They married in 1952. Al graduated in 1956 from The Ohio State University with a BA in art education and was elected to Delta Phi Delta, the national art honorary society. Al was introduced to oil painting in his youth by Otto Benz of North Haledon. Later, he studied with Frank Vincent Dumond and Arthur F. Maynard at the The Ridgewood Art Institute in Ridgewood. Al served as president of the Institute from 1962-1964 and was also an instructor there for eight years. In 1956, he was hired as one of the original faculty at Ramapo Regional High School, serving as the head of the art department until he retired in 1985. On sabbatical, he obtained an M.A. in ceramics from Montclair State College in 1975 and then expanded the art curriculum at Ramapo to include ceramics. In 1964, he and his business partner, Janis Schlenz, started the Albert & Schlenz Studio Gallery in Midland Park. It is still an art studio today. Al served frequently as judge, lecturer and demonstrator for various art groups in the NY/NJ metropolitan area and in Pennsylvania. He won numerous awards in local, county and state-wide exhibitions in New Jersey. His oil paintings were accepted by juries in national shows under the aegis of the American Artists Association and of the American Artists Professional League. His works were also displayed at the Salmagundi Club in New York. In 2016, the Ridgewood Art Institute held a retrospective of his work. Today Al's paintings hang in private collections around the world. With a life-long interest in trains, he was a decades-long member of The Ramapo Valley Railroad Club. Our father and mentor to many is sadly missed. An online service in celebration of both Al and Sue's lives will be held on June 28 at 1pm EST, via Zoom. Please check the Vander Platt website for details. All are welcome to attend and encouraged to share a remembrance! Donations may be made to: Ramapo Valley Railroad Club, Attn: Bob Dodds, c/o Allendale Community for Senior Living, 85 Harreton Road, Allendale, New Jersey 07401 or Wyckoff Wildlife Center. Make checks payable to County of Bergen (in the memo field write: Environmental Center Trust Fund) and mail to: James A. McFaul Environmental Center, 150 Crescent Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481









