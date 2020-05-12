Albert A. Selinka
1927 - 2020
Albert A. Selinka, Jr.

Ridgewood - Albert A. Selinka, Jr, 92, of Ridgewood, NJ died on May 6 due to complications from the coronavirus.

Albert 'Al' was born to the late Eleanor and Albert Selinka, May 19, 1927 in Shenandoah, PA. Al was a veteran of WWII having joined the army at age seventeen. He learned to drive in an army jeep on the airfields of the Pacific. The G.I. Bill enabled him to attend Pennsylvania State University and graduate with an Electrical Engineering Degree. He married Theresa Kiewlak in 1955 and lived in Ridgewood, NJ for over fifty years.

After a longtime career at IBM, Al retired in 1989 and devoted himself to volunteerism. He volunteered at Eva's Kitchen in Paterson and at Skylands NJ Botanical Gardens where a bench is dedicated to him and his wife for their twenty plus years of dedicated service. In addition, they were both honored with a NJ State Volunteer of the Year award.

Al was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Ridgewood and served as an alter server and Eucharistic minister. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, fishing at the lake, and was known for his bowties and 'sweet tooth'.

Al is survived by his wife Theresa and five children: Thomas Selinka of New Hampshire, Patricia Murphy, James Selinka, Kathleen Dragon and Susan Lazzari, all of New Jersey. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Feeneyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Ridgewood News from May 12 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
