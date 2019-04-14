|
Albert Alfano, Jr.
Pompton Lakes - ALBERT J. ALFANO JR., 70, died Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Born in Paterson, NJ, Mr. Alfano resided in Little Falls before moving to Pompton Lakes 47 years ago. He was a DJ known as Big Al DJ of Pompton Lakes. He was also a merchandiser for Advantage Sales and Marketing.
Mr. Alfano is survived by his wife of 48 years, the former Mildred Streiter; his sister, Judy Cipolla and her husband James of Little Falls; his brother, Thomas Alfano and his wife, Barbara of Las Vegas, NV; his two sisters in law, Jackie Bird and Maryanne Streiter; his nieces and nephews: Robert (Vanessa) Bird, Stephanie (Bryan) Farrell, Jason and Janice Tabor, Patrick Tavares, Alysse and Tito Torres, Nicholas Cipolla, Jenna and Angie Cipolla; and his grand nieces and nephews, Jessie Daniel Cipolla, Charlie Farrell, Mila Torres.
Funeral Services will be 11:30 am Wednesday at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Little Falls. Private Cremation to follow. Visitation on Tuesday from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.