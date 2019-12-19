Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dumont, NJ
Albert C. Taxter

Albert C. Taxter Obituary
Albert C. Taxter

Dumont - Albert C. Taxter, 79, of Dumont, NJ died peacefully on December 17, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Anne (née Foye) 2012. Loving father of Albert Jr. and his wife Rhonda, Charlene Stratton and her husband Michael. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Steven, Cassandra, Brian, Juliana, and Maxson. Dear brother of Nancy Lanni.

Born in Tarrytown, NY to Ann (née Rowinski) and Albert J. Taxter. He was a proud Navy veteran, UPS retiree and active in his community. Al was a Head Usher at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 4th Degree Knight of the K.C. Bishop O'Connor Assembly & 3rd Degree Knight (& Trustee) at K.C. St. John's Council, adjutant of VFW Post #761, member of Dumont's Rent Leveling Board and very present in the local bowling community.

Funeral Mass Monday, Dec. 23rd, 11 AM, St. Mary's Church, Dumont. Cremation is private. Visiting Sunday, 3-7 PM at Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al's memory to the Knights of Columbus, St. John's Council #1345, 61 Armour Pl., Dumont.
