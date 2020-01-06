|
|
Albert E. Bolter
Oradell - Albert E. Bolter, longtime resident of Oradell, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 at the age of 85.
Albert was called home to our Lord and to a reunion with the love of his life, his wife, Irene. Cherished father of Laura and Richard DeFelice of Emerson, Kathy and Sam Booth of Ramsey, Mary Anne Carnevale of Emerson, Patricia and Michael Heaney of Allendale, and Susan and Michael Morris of Ramsey. Al treasured his 15 grandchildren and was blessed with 11 great grandchildren. He was full of pride watching his grandchildren play in countless sporting events.
Al was a true gentleman and loyal to all. Throughout his entire life, Al held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him.
He was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned.
His professional life was devoted to public education, first as a teacher and then in administration in the Paramus School District.
Al was very active in community service. He enjoyed coaching softball and basketball. He served as President and Trustee of the Oradell Swim Club as well as a Trustee of the Oradell Library. Al served on the Board of Education. He was also a very proud member of St. Joseph's parish council. He continued to volunteer his time, later in life, delivering Meals on Wheels to those in need.
Al had a passion for golf. His membership at Hackensack Golf Club was a highlight of his life. He and Irene enjoyed many years of competing in tournaments together and individually.
Al and Irene resided in Oradell for 50 years. They treasured their times with neighbors and friends. Anyone who knew Al, knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for.
Al Bolter was a hardworking, generous, and kind man. He truly had a wonderful life.
Friends and family will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on Wednesday, January 8th from 4-8PM. A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Thursday, January 9th at St. Joseph's Church, 300 Elm Street in Oradell, at 10AM. All asked to meet at church. Interment following to Hackensack Cemetery in Hackensack. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Meals on Wheels North Jersey, 100 Madison Ave, Suite 3, Westwood, NJ 07675 or to Villa Marie Claire, 718 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666.