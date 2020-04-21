|
Albert E. Clayton
Emerson - Albert E. Clayton, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at 94 years. Albert was the beloved and devoted husband to Mary C. Clayton for 68 years, the loving father of Daniel, Thomas, and wife Susan and grandchildren Taylor, Cody, and Aimee. Born in Bronx, NY and raised by his late parents Edward and Clara in Bergenfield, Al graduated from Bergenfield High School. He and Mary later moved to Emerson where they resided for 63 years. Albert was predeceased by his brothers Edward, Alfred and George and sisters Clara and Eleanor. Albert served as Corporal in the Army Air Corps from 1943-1945. He enjoyed his long and fulfilling career working at the Record from 1948 to 1988, retiring as classified manager. He also served as a member of the Emerson Ambulance Volunteer Corp.
A private family service and burial were held on April 20 and a celebration of life to honor Albert will be held at a later time due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.