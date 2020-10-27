1/1
Albert E. Zagaria
Albert E. Zagaria

Bergenfield - Albert E. Zagaria, 92, of Bergenfield, NJ, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Devoted father of Julia Salomon, Anthony Zagaria and his significant other, Dalma, Denise Trovato and her husband Antonio. Cherished grandfather of Danielle and her husband Dave, Kerri, Kimmie, Christina, Joeseph, and Julia, and great-grandfather of Emma.

Albert was born in New York City, and was a long-time resident of the Bronx, NY, prior to relocating to Bergenfield. He was a photo finisher with Strome, Inc., Bergenfield, and a proud Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Albert was a die-hard Yankees fan.

Memorial Mass Thursday, October 29th, 9:30 AM, Church of the Ascension, New Milford. Arrangements Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, Dumont.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
