Dr. Albert Eichen
Teaneck - Dr. Albert Eichen, 87, of Teaneck, passed away on March 26 after a long illness.
Dr. Eichen, the youngest of four boys, was born in Brooklyn to Samuel and Gertrude Eichen. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Naomi (nee Gerber), and his devoted children, William M. Eichen, of Palo Alto, California and Dr. Ann Eichen Smolar, of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, and his loving grandchildren, Rayna, Benjamin, Hannah, Isaiah, Joshua and Zackary.
Dr. Eichen attended Brooklyn Technical High School, received a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from the University of Michigan and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dentistry. After completing a one year post-doctoral Public Health Service Research fellowship, he served as a Captain in the United States Army Dental Corps. In 1960, he opened his dental office in Bogota, where he practiced dentistry for almost 40 years while also teaching physiology and clinical dentistry at New York University's Dental School.
Dr. Eichen was a longtime member of Congregation Beth Sholom in Teaneck where he served as a trustee, treasurer of the Men's Club, and sang in the choir.
Dr Eichen loved life and learning. He loved his family, his patients, his students, his friends, and the Mets. He loved Israel and "his shul," and painting, playing tennis, racketball, and basketball. But, most of all, he loved traveling with his wife across the globe, beginning with their three month European honeymoon in 1958 and ending in 2008, first in Israel to celebrate its 60th anniversary, and then in Poland, where they were able to find and visit Kenenich, the "shtetel" where his mother was born. Dr. Eichen will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, both the funeral and shiva were private. Contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Sholom, the VNA of Englewood, Hospice, 15 Engle Street, Englewood, NJ 07631, the Jewish Home at Rockleigh, or any other .