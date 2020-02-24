|
|
Albert F. Ladosz
Lodi - Albert F. Ladosz, 97, of Lodi, passed away on February 23, 2020. Before retiring he was a printer for National Printing in Union. Albert was a WWII United States Air Force veteran where he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and an Air Medal. He was a founding member of the Saddle Brook V.F.W. and a member of the Lodi AARP. Beloved husband of Margaret "Midge" Ladosz (nee Ruska). Devoted father of Laura Zullo and her late husband Sal, and Meg Fischer. Loving grandfather of Jeanna Harris, Jason Best, Dustin Fischer, and Joanna Morris. Cherished great-grandfather of twelve. Dear brother of Mildred Kelsall and the late John Ladosz, Stanley Ladosz, and Helen Stempkowski. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday 11:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for an 11:30 AM Chapel Service. Entombment at Garden of Memories, Washington Township. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Directions/condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com