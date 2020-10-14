Albert F. Miller



Bradenton, FL - Albert F. Miller 100, passed away peacefully on 10/7/20 after a long full life. Al was born in Brooklyn, NY. He moved to Ridgewood, N.J. in 1952 with his beloved wife Marie Ann (Nan) to raise a family. Al and Nan then moved to Bradenton Florida in 1983 and were proud members of Saints Peter and Paul The Apostles R.C. church. Al was big hearted, energetic and kind and thrived on the love from his family and many dear friends and neighbors in Ridgewood and in the Mt Vernon Community in Bradenton.. He was an avid baseball fan and his proudest moments were being chosen for the 1934 N.Y.C. All Star baseball team and coaching the 1979 Ridgewood, N.J. team to the Williamsport Little League World Series.



He is predeceased by his parents Adam and Dorothy and his cherished wife Marie Ann (Nan). He leaves behind his sons Thomas and Raymond, his wife Jane, his grandchildren Alex, Katherine and Michael his wife Stephanie, great grandchild Olivia and his sister in-law Diane and husband Charles.



His memorial services will be held on 10/17/20 at 8:45 am at Saints Peter and Paul The Apostles church in Bradenton Florida and a time to be determined in Ridgewood, N.J.









