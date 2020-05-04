Albert Farraye
Haledon - Farraye, Albert age 93 of Haledon at rest in Wayne on May 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late, Josephine (nee Aluzzo) Farraye (2005). Loving father of Dennis Farraye of Haledon. Dear grandfather of Darius Farraye of Richmond, CA and Janine Kirsch and her husband Robert of Fort Mills, SC. Adoring great-grandfather of Evan and Lucas Kirsch. He is survived by 5 brothers and sisters as well as 2 late siblings. Albert is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Born in Paterson, he lived in Paterson for most of his life before moving to Haledon. He was the Owner of Al's Auto Clinic, Paterson for 60 years before retiring in 2005. Mr. Farraye was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




