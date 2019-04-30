Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Brintz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert J. Brintz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Albert J. Brintz Obituary
Albert J. Brintz

Ridgefield Park - Albert J. Brintz, 90, of Ridgefield Park, NJ, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home. A celebration of life mass will be held at 10am on May 2, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Ridgefield Park, NJ. Burial will follow at George Washington Memorial Cemetery in Paramus, NJ. Friends may call at Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home (59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ) on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 2-4pm and 6-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veteran.

Albert was born November 15, 1928, in Flushing, Queens, to Albert and Anna Brintz. He attended Woodrow Wilson High School and proudly enlisted in the Army in 1945. Al married Frances Festa on April 23, 1949, in North Bergen, NJ. He was employed by Breakstone's and later became Security Manager at the Bloomingdales flagship store in NYC. He loved his work and especially enjoyed sharing many colorful stories of his time there. He loved traveling and gardening. He enjoyed community theater and starred in a number of theatrical productions held at St. Francis in Ridgefield Park.He was a WWII Army Veteran. Al was a member of the American Legion Post 40. He and Fran were also longtime volunteers at the Veterans home in Paramus. They cared for countless members of the community in need, both young and old, throughout the years. He was proud to be the oldest altar boy at St. Francis and a devoted Eucharistic minister for years. In 2016, he very proudly served as the Grand Marshall in the RP July 4th parade.

Most importantly, nothing gave Al more joy than spending time with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife Frances, his children, son, Robert and wife, Cathy; daughter, Barbara and husband, Billy; daughter, Marybeth and husband, Marc; grandchildren, Jason, and wife, Heather, Jessica, and husband, Rich, Daniel, and husband, Kyle, Dana, Gary, and wife, Lauren, and Jillian, and fiancée, Shaun, his great-grandchildren, Billy, Gianna, Nico, Alex, Izzy, Tessa, and Charlie; numerous nieces and nephews; and his loving caretaker, Lue. He is predeceased by his grandson, Brian. His children, grandchildren and especially great-grandchildren, were the absolute joy of his life

Al was known for his amazing sense of humor, his love of all children ("Uncle Al the Kiddies Pal"), and his kind and compassionate spirit. He will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him Vorheesingwersen.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now