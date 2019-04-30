|
|
Albert J. Brintz
Ridgefield Park - Albert J. Brintz, 90, of Ridgefield Park, NJ, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home. A celebration of life mass will be held at 10am on May 2, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Ridgefield Park, NJ. Burial will follow at George Washington Memorial Cemetery in Paramus, NJ. Friends may call at Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home (59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ) on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 2-4pm and 6-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veteran.
Albert was born November 15, 1928, in Flushing, Queens, to Albert and Anna Brintz. He attended Woodrow Wilson High School and proudly enlisted in the Army in 1945. Al married Frances Festa on April 23, 1949, in North Bergen, NJ. He was employed by Breakstone's and later became Security Manager at the Bloomingdales flagship store in NYC. He loved his work and especially enjoyed sharing many colorful stories of his time there. He loved traveling and gardening. He enjoyed community theater and starred in a number of theatrical productions held at St. Francis in Ridgefield Park.He was a WWII Army Veteran. Al was a member of the American Legion Post 40. He and Fran were also longtime volunteers at the Veterans home in Paramus. They cared for countless members of the community in need, both young and old, throughout the years. He was proud to be the oldest altar boy at St. Francis and a devoted Eucharistic minister for years. In 2016, he very proudly served as the Grand Marshall in the RP July 4th parade.
Most importantly, nothing gave Al more joy than spending time with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife Frances, his children, son, Robert and wife, Cathy; daughter, Barbara and husband, Billy; daughter, Marybeth and husband, Marc; grandchildren, Jason, and wife, Heather, Jessica, and husband, Rich, Daniel, and husband, Kyle, Dana, Gary, and wife, Lauren, and Jillian, and fiancée, Shaun, his great-grandchildren, Billy, Gianna, Nico, Alex, Izzy, Tessa, and Charlie; numerous nieces and nephews; and his loving caretaker, Lue. He is predeceased by his grandson, Brian. His children, grandchildren and especially great-grandchildren, were the absolute joy of his life
Al was known for his amazing sense of humor, his love of all children ("Uncle Al the Kiddies Pal"), and his kind and compassionate spirit. He will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him Vorheesingwersen.com