Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis RC Church
Ridgefield Park, NJ
View Map
Ringwood - Albert J. Brooks, of Ringwood and formerly Ridgefield Park, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the age of 66 years. Retired Police Sergeant from the Village of Ridgefield Park Police Department from 1978 through 2008. Volunteer ambulance driver in Ringwood. Sergeant in the United States Air Force from 1972 through 1977. Past Commander of Paramus VFW Post 6699. Adjunct professor at Bergen Community College, and previously a teacher's aide at Ridgefield Park High School from 2008 through 2012 where he also refereed wrestling. Beloved father of Timothy Brooks, Geralyn Bonk and her husband Tom, Daniel Brooks, and Amy Brooks. Cherished grandfather of Morgan, Justin, and James. Dearest brother of Joseph Brooks Jr. and his wife Bonnie, and Kathleen Ford and her husband Joseph. Predeceased by his mother Josephine Swift (1969) and father Joseph Brooks Sr. (1979). The funeral is on Friday, May 10th from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St., Ridgefield Park at 10 AM. The Funeral Mass will be 11 AM at St. Francis RC Church in Ridgefield Park. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 7-9 PM and Thursday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paramus VFW Post 6699, 6 East Winslow Pl. Paramus NJ, 07652, or Paramus Veterans Memorial Home, 1 Veterans Way, Paramus, NJ 07652. Vorheesingwersen.com
