Albert J. Erdman
Hawthorne - Albert J Erdman, age 71, of Hawthorne NJ died on July 8, 2019 in his home surrounded by his wife and daughter. Albert was born in Deer Park, Long Island and has lived in Hawthorne for the past 49 years. He served his country with the United States Marine Corp from '68 to '74 in the Viet Nam War. After his service, Albert worked for the Dept of Public Works Road Dept. He was a Hawthorne Fireman for Company 1 and Company 4, William B Mahwinney Ambulance Corp, Hawthorne Auxiliary Police, VFW Post 1593, Past District Commander District 1, American Legion Post 488, the Viet Nam Veterans of America, Chapter 333, Disabled American Veterans and proudly rode with the Nam Knights Motorcycle Club since 1990.
He is survived by his wife Janis Erdman, daughter Francy Erdman along with his loyal companion Jack Daniel. Also survivng are Albert's devoted friends, Pete Arvidson and George Okon. He is preceded in death by his father Edward A Erdman and Mother Margaret M Erdman (nee Coamey). A visitation will occur at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4pm to 7:30pm, a funeral service will begin at 7:30pm. A private military burial will occur.