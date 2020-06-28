Albert J. Ferrara
Albert J. Ferrara

Elmwood Park - Albert J. Ferrara (94) of Elmwood Park, NJ passed away peacefully at home to eternal life on June 26 surrounded by his loving wife and devoted daughter. He was a life-long resident of Elmwood Park/East Paterson for 66 years.

Born and raised in Lodi, NJ. Albert joined the U.S. Navy at 17 serving bravely in WWII on the USS Oliver Mitchell DE-417. Albert worked for the Ford Motor Company before proudly serving the borough on the Elmwood Park Police Department for 27 years achieving the rank of Lieutenant retiring in 1986.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years Josephine (Nee Russo). Loving and devoted Father to Albert, Jr. and his wife Maria of Elmwood Park, Rich and his wife Genevieve of Lincoln Park, Steven and his wife Wendy of Barnegat, Daughter Caren Ferrara of Elmwood Park. Cherished Grandfather of Fallon, Steven & Vincent Ferrara. Great Grandfather of Noah Graves. Beloved son of Dominick & Nettie (Nee Sfreuzza) Ferrara (Predeceased) of Lodi, NJ. Son in Law to Vincent and Anna (Nee) Picciocchi Russo (Predeceased). Brother to Nicolas Ferrara & Wife Marie (Predeceased) of Lodi. Joseph Ferrara (Predeceased) & Wife Marie of Lodi. Brother in Law to Carmelita & Tony Crapello (Predeceased) of Tampa, FL, Brother in Law to Steven (Predeceased) & Wife Judith Russo of Monsey, NY.

Uncle to 3 Nieces and 6 Nephews.

Albert was a devout man of great faith and a parishioner of St. Ann's R.C. Church in Fair Lawn. Albert was a hard-working man all his life and built his own home in Elmwood Park from the ground up with his two brothers. He enjoyed spending the cold winters in Holiday Florida with his beautiful wife. He also enjoyed fixing things in his garage and helping out anyone that asked for his help. The one thing in life that made him the happiest was spending time with his loving family &friends he had established through the years.

A celebration of his life will be arranged in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's memory may be made to the PBA Local 185, P.O. Box 33, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407

Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. www.patrickjconte.com






Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
