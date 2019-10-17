|
Albert J. Gallo
Cedar Grove - U.S. Government Executive
Albert J. Gallo, 100 of Cedar Grove, N.J. entered enteral life on Oct. 15, 2019. Visitation will be on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Cedar Grove, with interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair, N.J. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.
Albert was born in Newton, N.J. on Aug. 29, 1919 to James and Vincenza (Germani) Gallo. He left Newton in 1941 to join the U.S. Army Signal Corps serving under General MacArthur in the southwest Pacific in Australia and New Guinea during W.W. II. Upon discharge in 1945, he was appointed to a civilian supervisory position in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. In 1958, he transferred to the U.S. General Services Administration where he became the Regional Director of Telecommunications. He retired in 1972 after 31 years of U.S. Government Service. He then became active in real estate and insurance as a sales associate and claims adjuster. He was a former member of the Essex and Warren counties Board of Realtors, the New Jersey State Telecommunications Office, and SCORE/SBA serving as Branch Administrator of the Wayne office. Also, he was a Life Member of VFW Post 6255, past chairman of the 52nd Signal Battalion Reunion Committee, Life Member of the Independent Telephone Pioneers, member of National Assn. of Retired Federal Employees, Honorary Lifetime Member of Cedar Grove Chapter of UNICO, past member of the East Orange Golf Club and 11 o'clock Best Ball, and a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Church. After his military discharge, Al lived in Astoria, N.Y. before moving back to New Jersey in 1952 where he lived in or near Cedar Grove ever since.
He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Ann, son Alan, grandson Matthew, and granddaughter Tara. He is survived by his beloved daughter Sharon and son-in-law Michael Blasi; devoted companion Marie Amendola; loving sister Virginia Morville; 4 dear grandchildren: Jason Gallo Lizotte, Jennifer Henkle (Aaron), Jill Olmstead (Zack), and Michael Jr.; 5 cherished great-grandchildren: Micah, Evan, Ellie, Emma, and Reed Albert as well as 25 nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted but donations in Albert's memory may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Church, The Heritage Fund, 339 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove, N.J. 07009.