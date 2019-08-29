|
Albert J. Schnell, Jr.
Rockaway - Albert J. Schnell, Jr. of Rockaway, formerly of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the age of 83 years. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Albert worked as an engineer at Honeywell in Teterboro. Member of the American Legion Post 344 and parishioner of St. Bernard's RC Church in Wharton.
Beloved husband of Evelyn (nee Fratinardo) Schnell. Loving father of Debora Flinn and her husband Thomas, Albert Schnell and his wife Maryann, and Brian Schnell and his wife Frances. Cherished grandfather of Patrick and his wife Jean, Kaitlin and her fiancé Michael, Bernadette, Jason, Joseph, Brian Jr., and Samantha. Adored great grandfather of Claire and Sean. Dearest brother of the late Lillian Gehler.
Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Saturday, August 31st at 9 AM. The Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 AM at St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church of Little Ferry. Interment to follow at Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Albert's memory to St. Joseph's Indian School P.O. Box 326 Chamberlain, SD 57326. Vorheesingwersen.com