Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church
Little Ferry, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Schnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert J. Schnell Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert J. Schnell Jr. Obituary
Albert J. Schnell, Jr.

Rockaway - Albert J. Schnell, Jr. of Rockaway, formerly of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the age of 83 years. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Albert worked as an engineer at Honeywell in Teterboro. Member of the American Legion Post 344 and parishioner of St. Bernard's RC Church in Wharton.

Beloved husband of Evelyn (nee Fratinardo) Schnell. Loving father of Debora Flinn and her husband Thomas, Albert Schnell and his wife Maryann, and Brian Schnell and his wife Frances. Cherished grandfather of Patrick and his wife Jean, Kaitlin and her fiancé Michael, Bernadette, Jason, Joseph, Brian Jr., and Samantha. Adored great grandfather of Claire and Sean. Dearest brother of the late Lillian Gehler.

Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Saturday, August 31st at 9 AM. The Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 AM at St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church of Little Ferry. Interment to follow at Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Albert's memory to St. Joseph's Indian School P.O. Box 326 Chamberlain, SD 57326. Vorheesingwersen.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now