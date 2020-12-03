Albert John Imbimbio



Albert John Imbimbio a.k.a. "Hoach" age 92, of Little Ferry passed on December 3rd, 2020. AL was born in Union City on May 25, 1928 to the late Angelina and Sabato Imbimbo, and lived in Little Ferry for 60 years. He was a Retired U.S. Postal Service Carrier in Union City for 32 years. AL was a US Army Veteran and Member of VFW Post 809 in Little Ferry, as well as an avid parishioner of St. Margaret's of Cortona Church in Little Ferry.



Hoach's life revolved around spending time with his family and friends, and in particular his five grand children and two great grand children. But his greatest passion in life was for youth sports and the thousands of children he mentored during his over five decade coaching career in Little Ferry. For over 50 years, Hoach was the face of the Little Ferry Boys Club Babe Ruth Baseball and Blue Devils Football Programs. In addition, he spent his earlier years coaching for the Little Ferry/South Hackensack Little League & Girls Softball Programs. He was also a Member of the Bergen County Umpires Association for over 20 years as well.



Hoach was loved and admired by the Community of Little Ferry and Honored with a Surprise Celebration on his 90th Birthday in 2018, and again this past year on his 92nd Birthday Drive By consisting of over fifty cars.



Albert is survived by his Daughter, Sandra Lanzone of Little Ferry, Judith Weite and Son-in-Law, Charles Weite of Lodi, his Son, Albert J. Imbimbio, Jr. and his fiance, Kelly Ann Morey of Hopatcong, his Brother, Sam Imbimbo of Glen Rock, his five grand children, Keith Imbimbio & fiance, Carin Barell, Eric & wife, Alexandra Lanzone, Christopher Weite, Courtney & husband, Sergio Ramirez, & Alyssa Imbimbio. He is also survived by his two great grand children, Makena & Harper Rae, as well as three sisters-in-law and many loving nieces and nephews. His loving wife, Marion predeceased him in 2010.



A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 5th at 10am at St. Margaret's of Cortona Catholic Church in Little Ferry. Burial immediately afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Arrangements by Kugler Community Home for Funerals Saddle Brook.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store