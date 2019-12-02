Services
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
17 Pompton Ave
Pompton Lakes, NJ
Albert Joseph Piazza, Jr.

Clifton - age 69, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was employed by Prudent Publishing.

Al will be fondly remembered as a husband, brother, uncle, friend, musician,comedian, artist and philosopher.

Dear brother of John and his partner Matt, Joseph and his wife Francine and Michael. Loving uncle of Nicole and Lea. He will be truly missed.

Friends are welcome to attend the funeral Mass on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 17 Pompton Ave, Pompton Lakes and the visiting hours on Wednesday from 4-8 pm at Moore's Home for Funerals, 1591 Alps Road, Wayne.
