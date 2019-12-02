|
|
Albert Joseph Piazza, Jr.
Clifton - age 69, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was employed by Prudent Publishing.
Al will be fondly remembered as a husband, brother, uncle, friend, musician,comedian, artist and philosopher.
Dear brother of John and his partner Matt, Joseph and his wife Francine and Michael. Loving uncle of Nicole and Lea. He will be truly missed.
Friends are welcome to attend the funeral Mass on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 17 Pompton Ave, Pompton Lakes and the visiting hours on Wednesday from 4-8 pm at Moore's Home for Funerals, 1591 Alps Road, Wayne.