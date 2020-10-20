Albert Junta III
Wyckoff - Wyckoff - Albert Junta III, 90, Wyckoff, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, under hospice care on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Albert was born and raised in Midland Park, where he attended the Midland Park school system. He was an All-Star left-handed pitcher for the local baseball team and served in the United States Army. Albert married the love of his life, Martha, and moved to Wyckoff in 1955. He was a Master plumber for Sinkway Brothers in Glen Rock for 47 years. Albert was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and take long walks. He was known for his green thumb and love of gardening as shown by his well tended gardens and abundant tomato crop. He enjoyed working on puzzles and playing board games. Above all, Albert loved his family. His grandchildren will cherish the many funny memories they have of him and his humor. He was a strong man of faith in Jesus Christ, His Lord and Savior, and member of Faith Reformed Church in Midland Park.
Albert is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Martha; three daughters, Therese (Frank) Condon of Marietta, GA, Lisa (Jeff) Veleber of St. Johns, FL, Alyson Junta of Wyckoff, and dear family friend Theresa DiFrancesco of Wyckoff; seven grandchildren who adored him and called him Pop; and three great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, Wyckoff, NJ, www.vpfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's memory can be made to the Wyckoff Police Department, Wyckoff Fire Department and Wyckoff Volunteer Ambulance.