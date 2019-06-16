|
Albert M. Demarest
Midland Park - Albert M. Demarest, age 85, of Midland Park, on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born in Hackensack, Albert grew up in Paterson and later moved to Prospect Park where he had resided for most of his life. Throughout his life, Albert worked as the senior radio operator for the Paterson Police Department. In his spare time, Albert was actively involved with the Manchester Board of Education and the Prospect Park Board of Education where he served as president for 25 years. Albert was the beloved husband of the late Arlene L. (nee Baker) Demarest (2008). Loving father of Ronald Groff and his wife Dorothy of Pompton Lakes and Tracy Demarest of Charlotte, NC. Grandfather of Connor Groff. Brother of Joan McCammon of FL, Shirley Goodwin of Midland Park, Sr. Fran Demarest of Midland Park, and Theresa Storms of Midland Park. He is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews and predeceased by his two brothers. Funeral will be departing at 9:30am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, for a 10:00am funeral mass at St. Paul's R.C. Church, Prospect Park. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 - 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Hospital Home Bound Program c/o Sr. Diane Dillon, 703 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07503. (www.browningforshay.com)