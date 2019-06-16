Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Demarest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert M. Demarest


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert M. Demarest Obituary
Albert M. Demarest

Midland Park - Albert M. Demarest, age 85, of Midland Park, on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born in Hackensack, Albert grew up in Paterson and later moved to Prospect Park where he had resided for most of his life. Throughout his life, Albert worked as the senior radio operator for the Paterson Police Department. In his spare time, Albert was actively involved with the Manchester Board of Education and the Prospect Park Board of Education where he served as president for 25 years. Albert was the beloved husband of the late Arlene L. (nee Baker) Demarest (2008). Loving father of Ronald Groff and his wife Dorothy of Pompton Lakes and Tracy Demarest of Charlotte, NC. Grandfather of Connor Groff. Brother of Joan McCammon of FL, Shirley Goodwin of Midland Park, Sr. Fran Demarest of Midland Park, and Theresa Storms of Midland Park. He is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews and predeceased by his two brothers. Funeral will be departing at 9:30am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, for a 10:00am funeral mass at St. Paul's R.C. Church, Prospect Park. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 - 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Hospital Home Bound Program c/o Sr. Diane Dillon, 703 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07503. (www.browningforshay.com)
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now