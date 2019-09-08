Resources
Albert Martinelli

Albert Martinelli Obituary
Albert Martinelli

Murphys, CA - Albert Martinelli, 74, passed away August 29 at home in Murphys, CA. He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Theodora Benedetto, his loving sisters Barbara Muldowney and Susan Martinelli of Mahwah. He was a dear uncle to Patrick Muldowney, Meg Muldowney and Amy Cucci along with 10 great-nieces and nephews. Albert was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Marguerite (Petrocelli) Martinelli and his nephew, Martin Albert Muldowney. Albert was born and raised in East Paterson, NJ and lived in Todos, Mexico and Eureka, CA. He graduated from Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his love of travel, photography, hiking and fishing and of the Godfather movies. Albert will be greatly missed by his family and friends both in New Jersey and California. Cremation was private. Donations in Albert's name can be made at www.kidney fund.org.
