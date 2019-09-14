|
Albert Phillip Béres
Lakewood - Albert Phillip Béres, "Pastor Al," age 72, of the Harrogate section of Lakewood, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday September 12, 2019 at the Harrogate Healthcare Center in Lakewood, NJ.
Albert was born in Passaic, NJ on April 12, 1947. He was the son of the late Violette E. (Roccki) and Albert J. Béres. Albert was raised in Saddle Brook, NJ and graduated from Saddle Brook High School in 1964. Upon graduation, Albert enlisted and proudly served in the US Navy (1964-1968) including a tour in the Vietnam War. In 1981 Albert graduated from Northeastern Bible College with a Bachelor of Theology. He was ordained to the work in The Gospel Ministry on December 15, 1985 in Fair Lawn, NJ.
Albert will join in Heaven his beloved wife Arlene Béres who died in 2016 and his brother Allan D. Béres who died in 2018. He is survived by his sister, Lelette E. Magrini and her husband Allen of Oakland, NJ; a sister-in-law, Nancy Béres; two nieces, Alaina Joy Magrini and Alyssa D. Béres; a nephew, Andrew J. Magrini; his dear friend, Trevor Peet; and his cousins and good friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. His funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Following the ceremony, cremation will be private. Albert will be laid to rest at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle New Jersey Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Fellowship Church, 1644 North Bay Ave., Toms River, NJ 08753 or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Mid Jersey Chapter, 246 Monmouth Rd., Oakhurst, NJ 07755.
