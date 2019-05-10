|
Albert Piccolo
Clifton - Albert Piccolo, 88, of Clifton, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 11 from 9-10:45 a.m. at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove, N.J. Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Notre Dame Church, North Caldwell, N.J. with entombment at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa, N.J. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.
Born in Passaic, N.J. to Pasquale and Idela Piccolo, he was a lifelong Clifton resident. Albert proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a restaurateur and founder of Delite Crafts and owned Alberto's Restaurant, Clifton, Lotsa Pasta in South Orange, N.J., Montclair, N.J. and Wayne, N.J., and Piccolo's Restaurant, Kinnelon, N.J.
Predeceased by his beloved wife, Delite G. (nee: Kline), he is survived by his devoted children, Lynn Marinaro, and her husband, Anthony, and Mark Piccolo, and his wife, Lynn; and prized grandchildren, Anthony, Nicolas, Madilynn, Kyle, Hayley, and Caroline.