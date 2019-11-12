|
|
Albert R. Hildenbrand
Cliffside Park - Albert R. Hildenbrand, 82, of Cliffside Park, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. "Big Al" was born in Union City, New Jersey in 1936 to the late Eugen and Hilda Hildenbrand, and spent the bulk of his idyllic childhood in River Edge and then North Bergen, New Jersey. He attended Cliffside Park High School and the Dunwoody Institute of Technology in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he trained to be a baker. Al joined his father at Hilltop Bakery in North Bergen, before owning his own shop, Hofstetter's Bakery, in Tenafly, NJ. Al then spent 20 years as a regional sales manager with Pillsbury Company, retiring in 2001, after managing some of the Company's key relationships in the NYC area. Al married the love of his life Carolyn in 1959. They made Englewood Cliffs their home, and through almost 60 years together had a daughter, Lisa McPartland (husband Liam) and two sons, Kurt (wife Joann) and Christian (wife Cathy). Al is also survived by his eight grandchildren, who were his pride and joy: Timothy, Samuel and Alyce McPartland; Benjamin, Andrew and Eliza Hildenbrand (Christian and Cathy); and Jack and Willie Hildenbrand (Kurt and Joann). Al was predeceased by his sister, Anita Hildenbrand. Al was a lifelong fisherman, Brooklyn Dodger and then New York Mets fan, and a long-time New York Jets season ticket holder. Al loved history, and thoroughly enjoyed healthy political debates, especially over the Thanksgiving table. Finally, it goes without saying that Al was a world class baker.
Most importantly, Al's love for his family and friends was unparalleled. He was an exemplary son and brother, an inseparable partner to Carolyn, a doting father and grandfather, and a loyal and unbelievably generous friend and colleague throughout his entire life. He relished time with family and friends and loved to laugh, and his energy and spirit were contagious. In short, Al lived a complete life, loved deeply and impacted everyone he met positively. Visitation at McCorry Brothers Funeral Home 780 Anderson Ave Cliffside Park, NJ on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4-8, and a funeral service on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. See www.mccorrybrothers.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to (https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/).