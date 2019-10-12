|
|
Albert T. Lento
Lyndhurst, - Albert T. Lento, age 83, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on October 10, 2019. Albert was born in Paterson to Anna Mae and Albert T. Lento, Sr. He resided in Pequannock and Lyndhurst for the past 45 years. Al served in Japan with the U.S. Army for two years. When he returned home from the service, he worked in the family business. When he retired, he worked part-time for the Meadowlands Race Track for 17 years and also at the Paramus Golf Course. Al was an avid golfer and a big fan of the Yankees and Giants. He was a member of American Legion 139. Al also enjoyed telling great jokes to his friends and family. During the winter months, he loved vacationing in Florida. Al is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Judy (nee DiLascio). He is also survived by two daughters, Tamera of North Carolina and Kimberly of Florida. He was predeceased by his daughter, Katherine and his brother, Dennis Lento. Al was also dearly loved by his sisters-in-law, Patricia Lento and Janice Martin and his brother-in-law, Ray Martin. Al is also survived by six grandchildren, Brittney, Tristan, Brenton, Tiana, Nicholas, and Deserae; two nieces, Debbie and Leann; three nephews, Dennis, Michael, and Chris, and four great-nephews and five great-nieces.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 4 - 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 15 at 9 AM then to Sacred Heart Church, Lyndhurst where at 10 AM a funeral mass will be offered. Entombment, Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al Lento's name to the Paramus Veterans Home, 1 Veterans Way, Paramus, NJ 07652. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com