Services
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Lyndhurst, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Lento
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert T. Lento

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert T. Lento Obituary
Albert T. Lento

Lyndhurst, - Albert T. Lento, age 83, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on October 10, 2019. Albert was born in Paterson to Anna Mae and Albert T. Lento, Sr. He resided in Pequannock and Lyndhurst for the past 45 years. Al served in Japan with the U.S. Army for two years. When he returned home from the service, he worked in the family business. When he retired, he worked part-time for the Meadowlands Race Track for 17 years and also at the Paramus Golf Course. Al was an avid golfer and a big fan of the Yankees and Giants. He was a member of American Legion 139. Al also enjoyed telling great jokes to his friends and family. During the winter months, he loved vacationing in Florida. Al is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Judy (nee DiLascio). He is also survived by two daughters, Tamera of North Carolina and Kimberly of Florida. He was predeceased by his daughter, Katherine and his brother, Dennis Lento. Al was also dearly loved by his sisters-in-law, Patricia Lento and Janice Martin and his brother-in-law, Ray Martin. Al is also survived by six grandchildren, Brittney, Tristan, Brenton, Tiana, Nicholas, and Deserae; two nieces, Debbie and Leann; three nephews, Dennis, Michael, and Chris, and four great-nephews and five great-nieces.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 4 - 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 15 at 9 AM then to Sacred Heart Church, Lyndhurst where at 10 AM a funeral mass will be offered. Entombment, Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al Lento's name to the Paramus Veterans Home, 1 Veterans Way, Paramus, NJ 07652. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now