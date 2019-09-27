Services
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
1962 - 2019
Albert T. Lewis Obituary
Albert T. Lewis

Woodland Park - Lewis, Albert T., 56, of Woodland Park passed away on September 21, 2019. Beloved son of Barbara (nee Gede) Holtzman & the late Albert K. Lewis. Step son of & Paul Holtzman. Brother of Bethanne & her husband Nicholas Bica of Piedmont, SC. Uncle of Nicole & Jerome Bica.

Mr. Lewis was born in Passaic and lived the last several years in Woodland Park. He was a Strander with Sava Carl Stahl Inc in Riverdale for the last 10 years.

Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue Clifton on Saturday at 10 AM. Interment East Ridgelawn Cemetery.www.marroccos.com
