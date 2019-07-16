|
Alberta Ann Costic
Haledon - Alberta Ann Costic, 88, of Haledon, NJ, formerly of Elmwood Park, NJ, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born in Paterson, NJ to Umberto and Nicoletta Speranza. She was a beautiful, loving, caring and smiling woman.
The family will receive their relatives and friends at Quinn Hopping Funeral Home, 145 E. Mt. Pleasant Ave., Livingston, NJ on Thursday, July 18 from 4-8PM. The service celebrating Alberta's life will be held at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home on Friday, July 19 at 10AM. Interment will follow at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
Beloved wife of the late Robert Costic; loving mother of Debbie Roth and her companion Jerry, Janice Schwerdt and her husband William, Christine Costic and her companion Michael Rinaldi, and Robert Costic and his wife Jacqueline; cherished grandmother of Jason, Danielle, Laura and Ashley; great grandmother of Jameson and Julien; and dear sister of Nellie Laporta.
