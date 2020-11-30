Albin Fritschy



The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Albin Fritschy, who passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Brother Fritschy was initiated into Local Union 164 in 1964, and was an IBEW member for 56 years, living in Blairstown, NJ. Visitation will be Tuesday, 12/1/20 from 3-6 pm at the Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, 12/2 at 11:30 am at St. Jude's Church in Columbia, NJ. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.



Fraternally,



Thomas J. Sullivan



President









