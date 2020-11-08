1/1
Aldo Bottani
Aldo Bottani

Paramus - Aldo A. Bottani Jr., 94 of Paramus passed on Nov. 7th formerly of Emerson and Union City . Born May 1st 1926.

Korean War veteran, Active and Reserve military Colonel, Bronze Star recipient.

Member of Catholic War Veterans, MOAA, Bergen County American Legion Post 162, IEEE, Radio Club of America, Friends of West Point Military Academy member. Paramus VA home volunteer.

Aldo had a 40 year engineering and executive career with AT&T, Metro Mobile VP Engr, Pentagon's Inter Service Satellite Service.

NY Univ. EE Degree, Emerson HS 1943.

Parishioner of OLV in Paramus, Lector, Assumption Church in Emerson

Aldo always believed that God had a plan for each of us. He set an example for us all by the way he lived his everyday life.

Consider a donation in his name to West Point's 'Long Grey Line' in lieu of flowers. www.westpointaog.org/waystogive

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com






Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
