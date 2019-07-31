Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Resources
Aldo G. Carcich Obituary
Aldo G. Carcich

Hasbrouck Heights - Aldo G. Carcich, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born in Cunski, Croatia to the late John and Anna Carcich and came to the United States in 1944. Aldo was an Army veteran during the Korean War. Before retiring, he was an electrician for Consolidated Edison in New York City.

Beloved husband of the late Violet Rose (nee Hroncich) Carcich. Devoted father of Robert Carcich and his wife Judy and Richard Carcich. Dear brother of the late John Carcich. Loving grandfather of Michele DeVincenzo (Tommy), Michael Carcich (Jamie), Robert Carcich (Diane), Charlie Carcich and a step-grandfather of Kelly Werner (Michael) and Tracy Barnett (Patrick). Cherished great grandfather of Kylie, Morgan, Hailey, Vanessa, and a step-great grandfather of Logan and Rocco.

Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, August 2nd at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Thursday, August 1st from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
