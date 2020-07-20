1/
Alecia Srour (Nee) Roening
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alecia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alecia Srour (nee) Roening

Phillipsburg - Alecia Srour (nee) Roening on July 18, 2020 of Phillipsburg, N.J., age 40.

Alecia was born on June 26, 1980 in Englewood, N.J. and was a self-employed Internet Online Shop Owner.

Beloved wife to Marten.

Cherished daughter to Sandra and Robert Roening.

Alecia is also survived by her loving dog Bentley and also by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 9:00am thence to St. John Evangelist Church in Bergenfield, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus, N.J. The family will receive their friends Friday 3-7pm. akmacagnafuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
AK Macagna Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral
09:00 AM
AK Macagna Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Evangelist Church in Bergenfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
AK Macagna Funeral Home
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by AK Macagna Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved