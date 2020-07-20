Alecia Srour (nee) Roening
Phillipsburg - Alecia Srour (nee) Roening on July 18, 2020 of Phillipsburg, N.J., age 40.
Alecia was born on June 26, 1980 in Englewood, N.J. and was a self-employed Internet Online Shop Owner.
Beloved wife to Marten.
Cherished daughter to Sandra and Robert Roening.
Alecia is also survived by her loving dog Bentley and also by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 9:00am thence to St. John Evangelist Church in Bergenfield, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus, N.J. The family will receive their friends Friday 3-7pm. akmacagnafuneralhome.com