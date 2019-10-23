|
|
Alesio M. Sapanara
Manchester - Alesio M. Sapanara of Manchester, NJ passed away on October 22, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was 92. Alesio was born in Emerson, NJ and was the son of the late Michael and Lucy Sapanara. He is preceded in death by his brother Herbert J. Sapanara and his granddaughter, Keri L. Sapanara.
He is survived by his wife Josephine (nee Ferlise) of 71 years, his brother Edward Sapanara, his 4 children, Linda Sapanara, Michael Sapanara (Donna), Nancy DeFabiis (Peter) and Mark Sapanara (Nancy) He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Thomas Briguglio, Kristi Gano, Donna Lafoon, Peter Defabiis, Kenny Sapanara, Mark Briguglio, Lauren Sapanara, Ryan Sapanara and Michael Sapanara . and 16 great grandchildren.
Alesio served in the US Marine Corps during World War II and was awarded the Marine Corp Medal, Marine Corp Good Conduct Medal, Marine Corp Expeditionary Medal, World War II Victory Medal, China Service Medal and the Marine Corp Overseas Ribbon.
After the war, Alesio settled back in Emerson, NJ and went to work for Bergen Wire Rope in Lodi, NJ for many years and Spalding in Englewood, NJ. He retired in 1992.
Visitation will be held at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester NJ 08759, on Monday October 28, 2019, from10 am -1 pm, with a funeral service to take place at 12:30 pm. Interment with military honors to follow at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veteran Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Alesio Sapanara may be made to the .