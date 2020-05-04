Alex Cuesta
Alex Cuesta (Papa) passed away on April 28, 2020.
Papa was loved by all his family and friends.
He will be missed everyday for the rest of our lives until we meet again.
He is now with his heart Nancy in heaven
Love you forever and more.
Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home www.patrickjconte.com
Alex Cuesta (Papa) passed away on April 28, 2020.
Papa was loved by all his family and friends.
He will be missed everyday for the rest of our lives until we meet again.
He is now with his heart Nancy in heaven
Love you forever and more.
Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home www.patrickjconte.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.