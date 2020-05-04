Alex Cuesta
Alex Cuesta

Alex Cuesta (Papa) passed away on April 28, 2020.

Papa was loved by all his family and friends.

He will be missed everyday for the rest of our lives until we meet again.

He is now with his heart Nancy in heaven

Love you forever and more.

Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home www.patrickjconte.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
