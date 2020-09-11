1/
Alex Karol Maciaszek
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alex Karol Maciaszek

Garfield - Alex Karol Maciaszek, 89, a lifelong resident of Garfield, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Alex worked for the Bergen County Parks Commission as the Parks Supervisor for 40 years, retiring in 1992. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield serving as an usher at the Sunday 8 AM Mass for many years. Alex was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving our country in the Korean War, a member of the Knights of Columbus Regina Mundi Council #3969 in Clifton and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2867 in Garfield. His favorite hobby was fishing. He was an all-around handyman and loved tinkering around the house. He had a natural talent of drawing and canvas painting. Alex was the beloved husband, of 63 years, to Irene (Zabrowski) Maciaszek, devoted father of Sandra Timmons and her husband Dan, of Atlanta, GA, Valerie Kearney and her husband, JP, of Lyndhurst, NJ and Wanda Shafarsky and her partner, Michael Nicolla, of Wallington, NJ, dear brother of Walter, Joseph, Ted and Wanda Maciaszek and Helen Rychlicki, loving grandfather of John P. and Alexis M. Kearney, caring uncle and godfather of Bruce K. Rych and uncle of James Maciaszek. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visitation on Sunday from 3-7 PM and 9:30 AM on Monday at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 207 Ray Street, Garfield, NJ. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 AM at St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and the interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Kamienski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Visitation
09:30 AM
Kamienski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kamienski Funeral Home of Garfield
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 779-1967
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kamienski Funeral Home of Garfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved