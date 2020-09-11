Alex Karol Maciaszek
Garfield - Alex Karol Maciaszek, 89, a lifelong resident of Garfield, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Alex worked for the Bergen County Parks Commission as the Parks Supervisor for 40 years, retiring in 1992. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield serving as an usher at the Sunday 8 AM Mass for many years. Alex was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving our country in the Korean War, a member of the Knights of Columbus Regina Mundi Council #3969 in Clifton and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2867 in Garfield. His favorite hobby was fishing. He was an all-around handyman and loved tinkering around the house. He had a natural talent of drawing and canvas painting. Alex was the beloved husband, of 63 years, to Irene (Zabrowski) Maciaszek, devoted father of Sandra Timmons and her husband Dan, of Atlanta, GA, Valerie Kearney and her husband, JP, of Lyndhurst, NJ and Wanda Shafarsky and her partner, Michael Nicolla, of Wallington, NJ, dear brother of Walter, Joseph, Ted and Wanda Maciaszek and Helen Rychlicki, loving grandfather of John P. and Alexis M. Kearney, caring uncle and godfather of Bruce K. Rych and uncle of James Maciaszek. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visitation on Sunday from 3-7 PM and 9:30 AM on Monday at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 207 Ray Street, Garfield, NJ. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 AM at St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and the interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com