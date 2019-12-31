Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
Resources
Alex Zachok

Alex Zachok Obituary
Alex Zachok

Hasbrouck Heights - Alex Zachok, 89, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on December 29, 2019. Born and raised in Passaic, he has been a Hasbrouck Heights resident for 41 years. A member and past vice president of the church committee of Russian Orthodox Church of Three Saints, Garfield, Alex was an inside buyer for AdamMetal Supply for 23 years before retiring.

Beloved husband for 55 years of the late Eleanor (Musinsky) who passed away in 2014. Devoted father of William Zachok and his wife Allison of Parsippany, Karen Zachok of West Milford and the late Gregory Zachok who passed away in 2015. Cherished grandfather of Kathleen, Jeannette and Brianna Zachok. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Alex is predeceased by 3 brothers and 1 sister.

Visiting Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Saturday 9 AM at the funeral home, with a prayer service at 9:30 AM. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson. www.ShookFH.com
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
